UPDATE 2-S.Korea tightens rules on housing to restrain buying frenzy in some cities
SEOUL, June 19 South Korea said on Monday it will tighten mortgage restrictions and curb speculative resales of homes in Seoul and parts of Busan to stabilise hot housing markets amid soaring household debt. Effective July 3, the government will tighten loan limits for home buyers to 60 percent of a property's value from the current 70 percent in regions showing signs of overheating including Seoul, the finance ministry and financial regulator said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC