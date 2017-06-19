UPDATE 2-S.Korea tightens rules on ho...

UPDATE 2-S.Korea tightens rules on housing to restrain buying frenzy in some cities

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SEOUL, June 19 South Korea said on Monday it will tighten mortgage restrictions and curb speculative resales of homes in Seoul and parts of Busan to stabilise hot housing markets amid soaring household debt. Effective July 3, the government will tighten loan limits for home buyers to 60 percent of a property's value from the current 70 percent in regions showing signs of overheating including Seoul, the finance ministry and financial regulator said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC