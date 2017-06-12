UN veteran is South Korea's first fem...

UN veteran is South Korea's first female foreign minister

South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday appointed a United Nations veteran Kang Kyung-Hwa as the country's first female foreign minister, tasked with easing tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday appointed a United Nations veteran as the country's first female foreign minister, tasked with easing tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Kang Kyung-Hwa, 62, served as Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights and Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs before becoming a senior policy advisor to UN chief Antonio Guterres this year.

