UN veteran is South Korea's first female foreign minister
South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday appointed a United Nations veteran Kang Kyung-Hwa as the country's first female foreign minister, tasked with easing tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday appointed a United Nations veteran as the country's first female foreign minister, tasked with easing tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Kang Kyung-Hwa, 62, served as Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights and Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs before becoming a senior policy advisor to UN chief Antonio Guterres this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC