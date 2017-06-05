Two Thai women still 'missing' in South Korea
Thai authorities are still trying to locate two Thai women who left a tour group in South Korea, Udon Thani governor Chayawut Chanthon said on Monday. The disappearance of the duo, identified as Yupin and Chutima, came to light when the tour guide posted an online message pleading with them to return to Thailand before their 90-day visa expires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
