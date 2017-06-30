Trump has harsh words for South Korea...

Trump has harsh words for South Korean president on trade

12 hrs ago

President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke Friday in the Rose Garden after a Cabinet room meeting. - President Donald Trump continued his pattern of publicly dressing down U.S. allies Friday, as he met for the first time, in the somber confines of the White House Cabinet Room, with South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Chicago, IL

