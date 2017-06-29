Trump dines with South Korean president

18 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party smiles as he along with his party leaders and members watch the local media's results of exit polls for the presidential election on television in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and their wives dined at the White House Thursday night as a part of the foreign leader's two-day visit to Washington, D.C. Mr. Trump said he and Moon have been discussing some of the "complexities" of trade in North Korea and "other things," anticipating the discussion to possibly continue late into the evening.

