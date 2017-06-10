Trading Partners Wanted: Looking at S...

Trading Partners Wanted: Looking at South Koreaa

As it stands, Ireland's most important trading and investment partner is the United Kingdom. This has been the case since Independence although the balance has shifted greatly since Ireland entered the EEC in 1973 with the UK no longer wholly dominant despite our reliance on the UK in certain sectors such as beef, timber, pork and much more.

