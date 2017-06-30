Tourism exec: Ilocanos push for inter...

Tourism exec: Ilocanos push for international flights in Clark

An executive of the Department of Tourism said this during the sixth leg of CRK's North Luzon Road Show recently held in San Fernando City, La Union. "The Ilocano community in Region 1 is urging Clark airport to market itself to other carriers to service more destinations, particularly Clark-Honolulu and to other parts of the US," said Martin Valera, DOT-Ilocos Region director.

