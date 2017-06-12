Top court turns down retrial request of ex-ranking prosecutor
South Korea's top court dismissed Wednesday a request for a retrial from a former ranking prosecutor convicted of bribery. The Supreme Court rejected the call to review its ruling made in April for Kim Kwang-joon, a former Seoul High Prosecutors' Office prosecutor sentenced to a seven-year term for taking large amounts of kickbacks from a swindler and businessman in return for favors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC