Top court turns down retrial request of ex-ranking prosecutor

South Korea's top court dismissed Wednesday a request for a retrial from a former ranking prosecutor convicted of bribery. The Supreme Court rejected the call to review its ruling made in April for Kim Kwang-joon, a former Seoul High Prosecutors' Office prosecutor sentenced to a seven-year term for taking large amounts of kickbacks from a swindler and businessman in return for favors.

Chicago, IL

