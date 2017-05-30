The Latest: 1 dead in Manila casino a...

The Latest: 1 dead in Manila casino attack was South Korean

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says one South Korean has died after being evacuated from the Philippine casino stormed by a gunman. The ministry said the South Korean victim suffered an apparent heart attack while resting after the evacuation early Friday.

