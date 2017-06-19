Supreme Court finds 14th conscientiou...

Supreme Court finds 14th conscientious objector guilty

Korea Herald

The Supreme Court on Sunday upheld a prison sentence for a man refusing to do military service on religious grounds. This is the 14th time the Supreme Court approved of imprisonment for those refusing military service on religious grounds so far this year.

Chicago, IL

