Supreme Court finds 14th conscientious objector guilty
The Supreme Court on Sunday upheld a prison sentence for a man refusing to do military service on religious grounds. This is the 14th time the Supreme Court approved of imprisonment for those refusing military service on religious grounds so far this year.
