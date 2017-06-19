Student's death puts Trump back to sq...

Student's death puts Trump back to square one on North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, June 20, 2017. In the meeting Trump mentioned that it was a "disgrace" about what happened to Otto Warmbier, a recently released U.S. student held prisoner for 17 months in North Korea only to die a few days later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC