South Korea's Moon says historical issues blocking ties with Japan
South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea June 12, 2017. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday bilateral ties with Japan are being held back by historical issues, his office said, in an apparent reference to Korean women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.
