South Korea's Moon says historical is...

South Korea's Moon says historical issues blocking ties with Japan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea June 12, 2017. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday bilateral ties with Japan are being held back by historical issues, his office said, in an apparent reference to Korean women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 30 min NOM s Waffle House 6
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC