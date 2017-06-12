South Korea's Bucheon Fantastic Fest ...

South Korea's Bucheon Fantastic Fest Sets Opening, Closing Films

19 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

There are hints of improved diplomatic relations between Beijing and Seoul as Chinese industryites are expected to attend, along with Bong Joon Ho for his controversial Netflix film 'Okja.' The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival will open its 21st edition with South Korean noir comedy Room No.

Chicago, IL

