South Korea's Blue House asks lawmakers to approve of foreign minister nominee
SEOUL: South Korea's presidential office on Friday requested parliament approve President Moon Jae-in's pick for foreign minister, U.N. veteran officer Kang Kyung-wha, as Moon prepares for multiple summits, starting with the United States. "We cordially ask you to help us open a new diplomatic horizon with new leadership under nominee Kang Kyung-wha, with her experience from the foreign ministry and the United Nations," Blue House spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a media briefing.
