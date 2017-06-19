South Koreans march to protest US mis...

South Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

South Korean protesters march toward the US embassy in Seoul during a rally against the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. SEOUL: Thousands of protesters marched near the US embassy in Seoul on Saturday , accusing President Donald Trump of "forcing" South Korea to deploy a controversial American missile defence system opposed by China.

