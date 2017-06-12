South Korean professor hurt by explosive device in office
South Korean police say a university professor was being treated for injuries after opening a concealed explosive device brought to his office in Seoul. An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Agency said today that the device was made with explosive powder, batteries and nails that were packed inside a vacuum bottle, and went off after the professor opened the bottle inside his office.
