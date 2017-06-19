South Korean President Visits CBS this Morning for First Ever U.S. Interview Since Election
CBS THIS MORNING co-host Norah O'Donnell announced that she will sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House in Seoul for his first U.S. broadcast television interview since being elected. The exclusive interview will be broadcast Tuesday, June 20 on CBS THIS MORNING on the CBS Television Network.
