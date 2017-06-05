South Korea Calls For a Halt to the Deployment of U.S. Missiles

South Korean protesters stage a rally to oppose a plan to deploy the advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2017. The agency reports that the office of South Korean president, Moon Jae-In, is calling for a halt in the rollout of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system pending environmental impact reports, which could take a year to complete.

