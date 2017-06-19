Smoke in cabin prompts Delta South Korea-Atlanta flight to make emergency landing at Haneda

A Delta flight that had left Incheon, South Korea, and was bound for Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo Thursday night after smoke entered the cabin, according to the Tokyo Fire Department. Delta Flight 26, which left the Incheon airport at 6:30 p.m., was flying across the Pacific Ocean at a little past 9 p.m. Thursday when smoke smelling like something burning was detected in the cabin, the fire department said, adding that the plane made an emergency landing at Haneda at around 10:40 p.m. None of the 316 people on board was injured.

