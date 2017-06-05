Smoke detected in cockpit of Korean A...

Smoke detected in cockpit of Korean Air jet as it approached Japan; no fire or injuries reported

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Smoke was detected in the cockpit of a Korean Air Lines flight on Friday as it approached Fukuoka airport in southern Japan, but there was no fire reported and no injuries among the passengers, civil aviation and transport officials said. The cause of the smoke in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 has not yet been determined, the transport ministry official said.

Chicago, IL

