Smoke detected in cockpit of Korean Air jet as it approached Japan; no fire or injuries reported
Smoke was detected in the cockpit of a Korean Air Lines flight on Friday as it approached Fukuoka airport in southern Japan, but there was no fire reported and no injuries among the passengers, civil aviation and transport officials said. The cause of the smoke in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 has not yet been determined, the transport ministry official said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
