Seoul turned an abandoned overpass into its own $33 million...

The South Korean capital of Seoul recently completed a massive urban garden that rivals the High Line, New York City's famed elevated park. Called Seoullo 7017 , the project turned an abandoned overpass into a lush public park with over 24,000 plants .

Chicago, IL

