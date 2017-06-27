Scrapping South Korea pact would be rash mistake: U.S. trade lobby

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea June 22, 2017. Scrapping the U.S.-South Korean trade agreement would be a rash mistake, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday, ahead of a first meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and new South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

