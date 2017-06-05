School at only Navy base in South Korea to close after nearly 60 years
A school at the only Navy base on the Korean Peninsula will close its doors next week after serving students for nearly 60 years. Low enrollment at C.T. Joy Elementary/Middle School at Chinhae Naval Base, near Busan, caused the Department of Defense Education Activity to decide in December to shutter the facility, which serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
