Samsung to sell refurbished version o...

Samsung to sell refurbished version of Galaxy Note 7 smartphone

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Samsung Electronics will soon begin selling a refurbished version of its controversial Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, which cost the company millions in losses last year following repeated reports of handsets catching fire. However, a Samsung spokesperson told Efe news that the handset's cost price is yet to be determined and that they are waiting for their phone and information technology division to officially announce a launch date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May '17 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC