Sailor at naval base found dead in suspected suicide
A Navy petty officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday in a suspected suicide case, the military said. The 24-year-old, whose identity was withheld, was found by his colleagues at 1:20 a.m. at a base in Incheon, west of Seoul, according to authorities.
