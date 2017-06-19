Sailor at naval base found dead in su...

Sailor at naval base found dead in suspected suicide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A Navy petty officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday in a suspected suicide case, the military said. The 24-year-old, whose identity was withheld, was found by his colleagues at 1:20 a.m. at a base in Incheon, west of Seoul, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC