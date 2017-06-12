S Korean Ruling Party Chair Demands R...

S Korean Ruling Party Chair Demands Renegotiation With Japan On WWII Sex Slaves

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

South Korea's ruling party chief on Wednesday demanded renegotiations with Japan on wartime sex slavery victims, saying the bilateral agreement reached in 2015 lacked sincere apology and repentance over wartime crime against humanities, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Democratic Party Chair Choo Mi-ae joined the so-called Wednesday Rally earlier in the day, saying the agreement between South Korea and Japan on the comfort women victims should be renegotiated as it was what should not have been agreed upon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 17 hr Thomas 9
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC