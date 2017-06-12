S Korean Ruling Party Chair Demands Renegotiation With Japan On WWII Sex Slaves

South Korea's ruling party chief on Wednesday demanded renegotiations with Japan on wartime sex slavery victims, saying the bilateral agreement reached in 2015 lacked sincere apology and repentance over wartime crime against humanities, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Democratic Party Chair Choo Mi-ae joined the so-called Wednesday Rally earlier in the day, saying the agreement between South Korea and Japan on the comfort women victims should be renegotiated as it was what should not have been agreed upon.

