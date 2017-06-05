S. Korean pop singer released from ho...

S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose

Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

Chicago, IL

