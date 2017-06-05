S. Korean ex-President's sister accus...

S. Korean ex-President's sister accused of fraud

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Seoul, June 9 Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye's sister has been indicted over fraud charges for accepting money in exchange to secure a public contract for a social welfare organisation, prosecutors said on Friday. However, according to the indictment, Park "had no connections to the relevant person at the public corporation and was not in a position to help win the contract", Yonhap news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC