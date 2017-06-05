S. Korean ex-President's sister accused of fraud

Seoul, June 9 Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye's sister has been indicted over fraud charges for accepting money in exchange to secure a public contract for a social welfare organisation, prosecutors said on Friday. However, according to the indictment, Park "had no connections to the relevant person at the public corporation and was not in a position to help win the contract", Yonhap news agency reported.

