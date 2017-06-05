S. Korea to apply strong measures to ...

S. Korea to apply strong measures to contain bird flu

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

The recent resurgence of bird flu is pushing the government to take stringent measures to contain the disease. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Wednesday that they would look further into the sudden outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus and continue to carry out culls to curb its spread.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC