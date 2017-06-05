S. Korea to apply strong measures to contain bird flu
The recent resurgence of bird flu is pushing the government to take stringent measures to contain the disease. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Wednesday that they would look further into the sudden outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus and continue to carry out culls to curb its spread.
