S. Korea plans to build liquefied natural gas plants in Iran
Tehran, June 19 South Korea will build small-scale liquefied natural gas plants in Iran to meet energy needs in remote areas of the country, media reports said. An agreement was signed in South Korea's Busan last week and the construction of the plant could begin within the next four years, Press TV reported on Sunday.
