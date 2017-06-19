S. Korea cautious about assessing NK'...

S. Korea cautious about assessing NK's offer for moratorium on nuke tests

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea on Thursday cast caution over reading too much into a North Korean envoy's remarks proposing a conditional moratorium on the North's nuclear and missile tests. North Korea's top envoy to India Kye Chun-yong said Wednesday that North Korea can place a moratorium on its nuclear and missile tests if the US suspends its annual joint military drills with South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC