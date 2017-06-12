RPT-UPDATE 1-S.Korea's May Iranian cr...

RPT-UPDATE 1-S.Korea's May Iranian crude imports fall to 8-month low

SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's Iranian crude oil imports dropped to their lowest in eight months in May, with Tehran struggling to maintain shipment volumes after exhausting stocks stored on tankers. South Korea's Iranian crude intake fell 18.7 percent in May from a year ago to 1.02 million tonnes, or 242,058 barrels per day , customs data showed on Thursday.

