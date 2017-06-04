Qatar-South Korea initiative to form ...

Qatar-South Korea initiative to form group on education

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H E Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, and the Permanent Representative of Korea to United Nations, Ambassador Cho Tae-yul launch the initiative in New York yesterday. New York: Qatar and South Korea have launched an initiative to form a group of Friends of Education for Global Citizenship in a meeting held in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC