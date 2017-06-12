Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos doub...

Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback

1 hr ago Read more: Goal.com

In a dramatic encounter, Qatar threw away a two-goal lead against South Korea, but recovered to win and dent the visitors' World Cup hopes. South Korea slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, with their World Cup qualifying fate still far from certain with two Group A games to go.

Chicago, IL

