Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
In a dramatic encounter, Qatar threw away a two-goal lead against South Korea, but recovered to win and dent the visitors' World Cup hopes. South Korea slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, with their World Cup qualifying fate still far from certain with two Group A games to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|1 hr
|Darren
|11
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr '17
|countervailing du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC