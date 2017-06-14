Previous shootings involving members of Congress14 minutes ago
In this Jan. 8, 2012, file photo, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, left, leads the Pledge of Allegiance accompanied by her husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, at the start of a memorial vigil remembering the victims and survivors of the shooting that wounded Giffords, a dozen others and killed six. The shooting during a baseball practice for Republican congressmen at an Alexandria, Va., park is not the first time U.S. representatives have been targets of gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|2 hr
|Fart care giver
|3
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr '17
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC