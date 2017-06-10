Prepper alert: North Korea doesn't ne...

Prepper alert: North Korea doesn't need a perfect nuclear-armed ICBM to cause chaos in America

The North Korean government is continuing its efforts to build a better missile, especially one that can reach the United States. But a new assessment of Pyongyang's progress - and its ultimate goal of sewing death and destruction on American soil - concludes that precision nuclear strikes aren't necessary.

