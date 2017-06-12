Package explodes at South Korean univ...

Package explodes at South Korean university, one hurt: fire official

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Members of Special Weapons and Tactics team arrive at the scene of an accident at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Park Dong-ju/Yonhap via Members of Special Weapons and Tactics team arrive at the scene of an accident at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 1 hr Thomas 10
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC