Otto Warmbier's father says son 'terrorized' by North Korea The Ohio student returned to Cincinnati on June 13, 2017, in a coma after being imprisoned for 18 months. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: https://usat.ly/2t4XVq9 North Korea has released Wyoming High School graduate Otto Warmbier, who has been imprisoned in the country for more than a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.