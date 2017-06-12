North Korean man swims south to defec...

North Korean man swims south to defect, S. Korean military says

A North Korean man defected to South Korea on Sunday after swimming south with plastic foam pieces on his shoulders to help keep him afloat, the military was quoted as saying. It was the second such rare defection across the heavily fortified border that divides the peninsula in less than a week.

