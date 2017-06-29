North Korea is nearing its goal: A thermonuclear bomb that can hit the US
North Korea has spent decades developing nuclear devices and the missiles to launch them while threatening to flatten cities in the US, Australia, and Asia. Although experts in the past could credibly dismiss those threats as fantasy for decades, North Korea has made swift progress toward that end.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May '17
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May '17
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May '17
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
