North Korea, cyberattacks and 'Lazarus': What we really know
In this Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo, employees watch electronic boards monitoring possible ransomware cyberattacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul, South Korea. Beyond the frequently used shorthand that North Korea was behind the "WannaCry" ransomware attack lies a more complicated and enlightening story: the rise of an infamous group of workaholic hackers, collectively known as "Lazarus," who may be using secret lairs in northeast China and have created a virtual "malware factory" that could wreak a lot more havoc in the future.
