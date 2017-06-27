North Korea calls for execution of ex...

North Korea calls for execution of ex-South Korea leader over 'assassination' plot

SEOUL: North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over. The North's official KCNA said "revelation showed" Park had masterminded a plot to execute its "supreme leadership" in 2015 and it was imposing the "death penalty on traitor Park Geun-hye".

