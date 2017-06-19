North Korea 'amazed' by Spain's beach resorts and plan to build their own
North Korean government of Kim Jong-Un is planning a Mediterranean "costa"-style beach resort, taking inspiration from emblematic tourism hot spots in Spain, such as Benidorm. A delegation of 20 officials from the secretive state has enjoyed a fact-finding road trip from the French border through Barcelona and Valencia to Alicante, seeking inspiration as North Korea plans its own large beach resort in Wonsan, a port city on the country's eastern coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May '17
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May '17
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC