North Korea 'amazed' by Spain's beach resorts and plan to build their own

North Korean government of Kim Jong-Un is planning a Mediterranean "costa"-style beach resort, taking inspiration from emblematic tourism hot spots in Spain, such as Benidorm. A delegation of 20 officials from the secretive state has enjoyed a fact-finding road trip from the French border through Barcelona and Valencia to Alicante, seeking inspiration as North Korea plans its own large beach resort in Wonsan, a port city on the country's eastern coast.

