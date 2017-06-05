Most Koreans Say Their Lives Hampered by Fine Dust
A whopping 82 percent of Koreans say they have suffered some discomfort because of fine dust, according to a recent survey. Among over 1,000 people surveyed by Gallup Korea, more females reported difficulties due to fine dust than males, with 98 percent of women in their 30s saying it caused them discomfort.
