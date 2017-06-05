Most Koreans Say Their Lives Hampered...

Most Koreans Say Their Lives Hampered by Fine Dust

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

A whopping 82 percent of Koreans say they have suffered some discomfort because of fine dust, according to a recent survey. Among over 1,000 people surveyed by Gallup Korea, more females reported difficulties due to fine dust than males, with 98 percent of women in their 30s saying it caused them discomfort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May 24 Logic Analysis 6
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr '17 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr '17 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC