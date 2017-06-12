Maritime minister vows all-out effort...

Maritime minister vows all-out efforts to search for Sewol victims

14 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's new maritime minister on Saturday promised a "new approach" toward the long drawn out search for the remains of nine missing victims believed to be still trapped in a ferry that sank three years ago. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Kim Young-choon visited a dock in Mokpo, a southwestern port city, where search operations are under way.

Chicago, IL

