LAa s Wilshire Grand Center opens with hotel, restaurants and bragging rights

17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

At first blush, the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Wilshire Grand Center seemed like many other grand openings in downtown Los Angeles, with the USC marching band firing up the crowd and local officials peppering the dais - until you looked upward. Rising 1,100 feet from the street, and encompassing 73 gleaming stories of steel and glass, the Wilshire Grand is the tallest building west of the Mississippi River, and a skyline changer for the City of Angels.

