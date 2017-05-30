Koreans' monthly smartphone data usage h...

The monthly data consumption of South Koreans using the fourth-evolution network surpassed 6 gigabytes for the first time in April, reflecting the rising demand for video streaming and other services in the mobile environment, industry data showed Friday. According to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning, local smartphone users subscribing to LTE services used 6.06 GB of data in April on average, up 2.2 percent on-month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.