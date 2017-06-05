Koreans heading to Philippines drop amid military rule, shooting attack
The number of South Koreans visiting the Philippines shrank following the imposition of martial law in the Southeast Asian country's southern region and the recent shooting in Manila, industry sources said Wednesday. Some 400 people have canceled their trips to the Philippines since May 25 at a Seoul-based travel agency Mode Tour, the company said.
