Koreans heading to Philippines drop a...

Koreans heading to Philippines drop amid military rule, shooting attack

20 hrs ago

The number of South Koreans visiting the Philippines shrank following the imposition of martial law in the Southeast Asian country's southern region and the recent shooting in Manila, industry sources said Wednesday. Some 400 people have canceled their trips to the Philippines since May 25 at a Seoul-based travel agency Mode Tour, the company said.

Chicago, IL

