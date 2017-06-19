Korean War soldier's body returns to ...

Korean War soldier's body returns to US soil 67 years after he went MIA

13 hrs ago

A U.S. soldier's body is heading home 67 years after he went missing in action during the Korean War. The U.S. accepted the remains of the 1st Cavalry Division soldier Thursday during a repatriation ceremony hosted by the South Korean military and United Nations Command at Yongsan Garrison.

