Korean language lessons an - elective course' - " DepEd

The offering of Korean language lessons will only serve as an "elective offering" to select secondary schools, the Department of Education clarified. a Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Korean Ambassador KIM Jae Shin sign the memorandum of agreement for the Special Program in Foreign Language - Korean The recent partnership of the DepEd and Republic of Korea which formalized the inclusion of the Korean language in the SPFL has been drawing mixed reactions in social media.

