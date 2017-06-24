Korean language lessons an - elective...

Korean language lessons an - elective course' - " DepEd

Manila Bulletin

The offering of Korean language lessons will only serve as an "elective offering" to select secondary schools, the Department of Education clarified. a Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Korean Ambassador KIM Jae Shin sign the memorandum of agreement for the Special Program in Foreign Language - Korean The recent partnership of the DepEd and Republic of Korea which formalized the inclusion of the Korean language in the SPFL has been drawing mixed reactions in social media.

Chicago, IL

